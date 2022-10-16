 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kirk, Betty, 96. Tulsa, Bookkeeper. Died Tuesday, October 4. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4-6pm at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at 2pm on Monday. There will also be a Memorial Service held in December. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

