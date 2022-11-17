Killingsworth, Roy, 96. Collinsville, Retired Douglas Aircraft Supervisor. Died Tuesday, November 15. Visitation, 3pm - 8pm, Thursday, November 17, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 2pm, Friday, November 18, New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Oologah, OK. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home
