Kidd, James "Rick" Richard, 74. Broken Arrow, Veteran/Machinist. Died Thursday, January 5. Visitation with family receiving friends, 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 01/17/2023 at funeral home. Services 11AM Wednesday 01/18/2023 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Clifford D. Garret Family Funeral Home
