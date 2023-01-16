 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kidd, James "Rick" Richard, 74. Broken

Kidd, James "Rick" Richard, 74. Broken Arrow, Veteran/Machinist. Died Thursday, January 5. Visitation with family receiving friends, 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 01/17/2023 at funeral home. Services 11AM Wednesday 01/18/2023 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Clifford D. Garret Family Funeral Home

