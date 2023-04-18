Kidd, Gary Gene, 73. Tulsa, Environmental Chemist/U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Friday, April 14. Viewing: 10 am - 5 pm, Wednesday, April 19, at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Services are pending. Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home
