Kidd, Billy Ray "Bill", 79. formerly of

Kidd, Billy Ray "Bill", 79. formerly of Bristow, US Postal Service, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Monday, November 14. Graveside service is 2:00pm, Monday, Nov. 21st at Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

