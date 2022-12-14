 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kessler, Eileen Marie, 91. Dallas, TX

Kessler, Eileen Marie, 91. Dallas, TX fromerly of Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral Service 2PM Thursday. Moore Southlawn Chapel

