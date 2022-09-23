 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kessler, Alan, 72

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 23 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Kessler, Alan, 72. Tulsa, mechanical engineer. Died Wednesday, Sept 21. Graveside 11AM Wednesday Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy

