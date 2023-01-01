Kersten, Robert D., 95. Maitland, Florid

Kersten, Robert D., 95. Maitland, Florida formerly of Tulsa, Founding Dean and Professor of the College of Engineering at the University of Central Florida. Died Wednesday, December 28. Funeral Service, 10am, Saturday, January 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
