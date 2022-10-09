 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kennemer, Helen Deloris "Mickie", 90

Kennemer, Helen Deloris "Mickie", 90. Tulsa, Retired Detention Personnel for Tulsa Public Schools. Died Thursday, October, 6. Service: Tuesday, 1:00pm, Mark Griffith Funeral Home Westwood Chapel. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home

