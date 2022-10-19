 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kennedy, Gary Mack, 75. Broken Arrow

Kennedy, Gary Mack, 75. Broken Arrow, Powerline Supervisor Western Farmers Electric Cooperative; U.S Air Force. Died Thursday, October 13. Funeral 10 am, Saturday, at The Park Church of Christ. Floral Haven Funeral Home

