 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kennedy, Gary, 75. Tulsa, United States

  • 0

Kennedy, Gary, 75. Tulsa, United States Air Force/ Powerline Supervisor (Retired). Died Thursday, October 13. Services Saturday, 10:00 am at the Park Church of Christ 10600 E. 96th Street Tulsa, OK. 74133. Floral Haven

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert