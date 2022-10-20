Kennedy, Gary, 75. Tulsa, United States Air Force/ Powerline Supervisor (Retired). Died Thursday, October 13. Services Saturday, 10:00 am at the Park Church of Christ 10600 E. 96th Street Tulsa, OK. 74133. Floral Haven
