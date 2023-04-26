Kelley, Scotty "Scott", 42. Broken Arrow, Paramedic with Tinker Fire Department and Army Veteran. Died Friday, April 21. A celebration of Scott's life will be held on Saturday at 10 am, at Floral Haven Funeral Home's Rose Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
