Kelley, Charles "Chuck", 85. Tulsa, retired Physical Education teacher and Assistant Principal. Died Monday, February 6. Viewing: Thursday 12-8 pm, and funeral: Friday 1 pm, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Interment to follow at Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.