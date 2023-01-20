 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Keigley, Shari Susan (Roberts), 55

Keigley, Shari Susan (Roberts), 55. Wewoka, OK, bank secretary. Died Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Family arranged memorial service - Saturday, 11:00 am, at River Oaks Christian Church, Jenks. Johnson, Sperry

