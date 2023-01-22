 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keeter, Jerri Geraldine Louise, 86. Tuls

  • 0

Keeter, Jerri Geraldine Louise, 86. Tulsa, legal secretary. Died Sunday, January 15. Memorial service at 11am, Friday, at Asbury Church Mason Chapel. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert