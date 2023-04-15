Keating, Ruth Sweet Marie, 93. Tulsa, Southwestern Bell Telephone Operator. Died Wednesday, April 12. Viewing will be 12-8 pm, Sunday, at Moore's Southlawn. Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Monday, April 17, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
