Kane, Charles G,, 65. Tulsa, Oil & Gas.

Kane, Charles G,, 65. Tulsa, Oil & Gas. Died Friday, December 9, 2022. Memorial Service 10:30 A,M., Saturday, St James Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel

