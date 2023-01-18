Kalich, Harold H., 76. Broken Arrow, Retired Director of Finance & United States Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, January 10. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, both at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
