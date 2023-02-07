Jordan, Richard Clark, 73. Mannford, retired truck driver for Gate City Steel. Died Wednesday, February 1. Celebration of life: Saturday, February 18, 1 p.m., Friendship Community Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside
