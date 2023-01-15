Jordan, Odell Lee, 70. Melbourne, FL, Formerly of Tulsa, Geology Technician. Died Saturday, December 10. Memorial Service will be Saturday January 21, at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 2800 W. Eau Gallie Blvd Melbourne, Florida 32935. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care
