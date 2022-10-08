Jordan, Jeffrey Flynn, 78. Tulsa, Wealth Advisor for Merrill Lynch. Died Sunday, October 2. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and a graveside will be held later that day at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Bristow, OK. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
