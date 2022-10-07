 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jordan, Jeffrey Flynn, 78. Tulsa

  • 0

Jordan, Jeffrey Flynn, 78. Tulsa, Wealth Advisor for Merrill Lynch. Died Sunday, October 2. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and a graveside will be held later that day at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Bristow, OK. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert