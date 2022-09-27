 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jones, Suzanne A., 93

  Updated
  • 0

Jones, Suzanne A., 93. Sand Springs, Teacher/Librarian. Died Friday, Sept. 23. Visitation Wednesday, from 12 noon to 8 pm, with family receiving friends from 5:30 pm to 7:3o pm. Funeral Thursday at 2:00 pm at Sand Springs United Methodist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

