 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jones, Leroy N., 84. Tulsa, IT Director

  • 0

Jones, Leroy N., 84. Tulsa, IT Director with Tulsa County and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Friday, October 21. Viewing 12pm-8pm and visitation 5pm-7pm, Tuesday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 10am, Wednesday, at Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert