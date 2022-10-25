Jones, Leroy N., 84. Tulsa, IT Director with Tulsa County and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Friday, October 21. Viewing 12pm-8pm and visitation 5pm-7pm, Tuesday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 10am, Wednesday, at Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
