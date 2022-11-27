 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jones, Hurshel, 89. Broken Arrow, Minister. Died Tuesday, November 22. Viewing: Monday, November 28 from 12-8PM, with family receiving visitors from 5-7PM. Funeral Service: Tuesday, November 29 at 10AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

