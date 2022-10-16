 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jones, Glen Arthur, 89. Owasso, Retired

  • 0

Jones, Glen Arthur, 89. Owasso, Retired TWA ATE Engineer and U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Friday, October 14. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Friday, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Mowery

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert