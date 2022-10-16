Jones, Glen Arthur, 89. Owasso, Retired TWA ATE Engineer and U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Friday, October 14. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Friday, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Mowery
