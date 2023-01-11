 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jones, Gary L., 79. Formerly of Tulsa, O

  • 0

Jones, Gary L., 79. Formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away in Bella Vista, AR, Arrow Trucking Executive/US Marine Corps Veteran. Died Monday, January 9, 2023. A reception to celebrate Gary's life will be 4-6PM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert