Jones, Dr. William C., 81. Tulsa, Podiatrist. Died Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A Viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow, at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
