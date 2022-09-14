 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jones, Christopher M. "Chris", 68

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 14
  • Updated
  • 0

Jones, Christopher M. "Chris", 68. Tulsa, MidFirst Bank, senior vice president of commercial lending. Died Monday, September 12. Service pending. Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial Cremation

