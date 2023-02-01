 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jones, Betty Ruth (Barnes), 89. Sand

Jones, Betty Ruth (Barnes), 89. Sand Springs, retired accountant for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Died Sunday, January 29. Visitation: Thursday, 12 - 8 pm, family here 12 - 6 pm, Mark Griffith Funeral Home Westwood. Graveside Service, Friday, Prue Cemetery, 1 pm. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood

