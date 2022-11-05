 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jones , Ann Moor, 74. Tulsa, Geologist.

Jones , Ann Moor, 74. Tulsa, Geologist. Died Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

