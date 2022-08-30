 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joice, Jerry A., 82

  • Updated
  • 0

Coweta. Joice, Jerry A., 82. Welder Foreman. Died Saturday, August 27. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 am, Friday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert