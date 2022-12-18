 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Johnson, Sarah Ann, 81. Tulsa, legal

Johnson, Sarah Ann, 81. Tulsa, legal assistant. Died Wednesday, December 14th. Graveside Service 1PM, Thursday, December 22nd, Memorial Park Cemetery. Stanleys

