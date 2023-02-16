Johnson, Roy E., 100. Tulsa, Letter Carrier with U.S. Postal Service. Died Monday, February 13. Visitation: 5-7 pm, Thursday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK. Funeral Service: 1 pm., Friday, at Harvard Ave. Christian Church, 5502 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.