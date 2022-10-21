 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson, Robert "Rob", 77. Tulsa

  • 0

Johnson, Robert "Rob", 77. Tulsa, Aircraft Mechanic/US Army Veteran. Died Saturday, October 15. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert