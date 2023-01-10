 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Johnson, Loleta, 84. Tulsa, Retired Bookkeeper. Died 01/05/2023. Tuesday, Jan 10, 1:00 PM Graveside Hogan Cemetery, Locust Grove. Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care, Pryor

