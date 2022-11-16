 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson, Howard, 90. Glenpool, Sales

  • 0

Johnson, Howard, 90. Glenpool, Sales Office Manager. Died Sunday, November 13. Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM at Osage Hills Christian Church, 4500 W Edison St, Tulsa with Pastor Hershel Martin officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert