Johnson, Gerald Dennis, 79. Tulsa

Johnson, Gerald Dennis, 79. Tulsa, Federal Employee/US Navy Veteran. Died October 11, 2022. Memorial Service 2pm Saturday, November 5, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore Funeral Home, Soutlawn Chapel

