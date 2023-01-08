 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson, Ernest, 47. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Johnson, Ernest, 47. Broken Arrow, Environmental Management. Died Saturday, December 31. A family service will be held at a later date. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert