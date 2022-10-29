 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson, Elaine, 97. Tulsa, Secretary

  • 0

Johnson, Elaine, 97. Tulsa, Secretary. Died Thursday, October 27. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert