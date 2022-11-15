 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Johnson, Deborah A. "Debbie", 67. Tulsa,

Johnson, Deborah A. "Debbie", 67. Tulsa, Business Owner. Died Wenesday, November 9, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

