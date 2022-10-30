 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jepson, Peter Braun, 78. Owasso, Phillip

Jepson, Peter Braun, 78. Owasso, Phillips Petroleum Company mechanical engineer and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, October 18. Private family service. Mowery

