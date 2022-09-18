 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Nieto, Marilyn S. , 76. Jenks, Retired Branch Manager. Died Thursday, September 15. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, September 26, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

