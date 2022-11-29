 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jenkins, Billy, 73. Wagoner, Constructio

  • 0

Jenkins, Billy, 73. Wagoner, Construction Business Owner and Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, November 23rd. Visitation will take place at Moore Southlawn on Tuesday from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Services will take place at Moore's Southlawn Chapel on Wednesday at 12:00pm. Moore Southlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert