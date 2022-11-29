Jenkins, Billy, 73. Wagoner, Constructio

Jenkins, Billy, 73. Wagoner, Construction Business Owner and Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, November 23rd. Visitation will take place at Moore Southlawn on Tuesday from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Services will take place at Moore's Southlawn Chapel on Wednesday at 12:00pm. Moore Southlawn
