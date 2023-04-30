Jeffers, Michael "Mike" Dale Jeffers, 60. Sand Springs, Jeffers Roofing. Died Thursday, April 27. Visitation: Monday, May 1, 9 am - 8 pm. Family here from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral service May 2, 2 pm, Hill Spring Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home-Riverside
