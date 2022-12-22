 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Jave, David, 70. Tulsa, Landscaper and Army Veteran. Died Friday December 16. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, and the celebration of life will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow Oklahoma. An internment will follow at a later date in the Spring in Elkhorn Lutheran Cemetery. . Floral Haven Funeral Home

