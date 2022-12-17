Jarrett, Ken, 69. Sand Springs, Maintenace Coordinator Gerdau Long Steel. Died Tuesday December 14, 2022. Visitation Sunday from 1pm to 6 pm, with family receiving friends from 4pm to 6 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service on Monday . at 1 pm at View Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.