Jarrett, Ken, 69. Sand Springs

Jarrett, Ken, 69. Sand Springs, Maintenace Coordinator Gerdau Long Steel. Died Tuesday December 14, 2022. Visitation Sunday from 1pm to 6 pm, with family receiving friends from 4pm to 6 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service on Monday . at 1 pm at View Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

