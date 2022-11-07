 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

James, Miles, 32. Broken Arrow, Glass

James, Miles, 32. Broken Arrow, Glass Worker for Ford Glass. Died Monday, October 31. Viewing/Visitation: Tuesday, November 8 from 10AM-8PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 9th at 11AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home

