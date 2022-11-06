James, Miles, 32. Broken Arrow, Glass Worker for Ford Glass. Died Monday, October 31. Viewing/Visitation: Tuesday, November 8 from 10AM-8PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 9th at 11AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home
