James, Jesse, 88. Broken Arrow, Welder, Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, October 4. Visitation 5-7 pm, Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home Chapel, Vinita, OK. Graveside service 1 pm, Fairland Cemetery, Fairland, OK. Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral & Cremation Services

